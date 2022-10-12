Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Trading Down 7.3%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. Approximately 15 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Jumbo Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

