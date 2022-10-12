Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,108.36

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,108.36 ($13.39) and last traded at GBX 1,117 ($13.50), with a volume of 36822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,168 ($14.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,568 ($18.95) to GBX 1,312 ($15.85) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,453.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,675.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.