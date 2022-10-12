Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 4.1 %

KALU traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.57). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

