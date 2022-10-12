KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.72

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 97279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

KBC Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

