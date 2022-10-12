KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.72

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 97279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

KBC Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

