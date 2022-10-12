Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,945. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $706.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 590,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 950.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 392,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

