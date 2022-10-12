Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $78.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 277,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,849,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. Block has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $270.16. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,330 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,192. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

