Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,707,281.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,091.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,046 shares of company stock worth $69,664,933. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of K traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.87. 19,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

