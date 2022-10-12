Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 2.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.50. 2,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.