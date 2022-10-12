Ki Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.43 Million (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Ki coin can now be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ki has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Ki has a market cap of $19.43 million and $24,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ki alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s genesis date was November 29th, 2018. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @ki_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki. The official message board for Ki is medium.com/ki-foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki (XKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Ki has a current supply of 947,624,753 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ki is 0.10188605 USD and is up 16.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $29,704.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://foundation.ki/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.