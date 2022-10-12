Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KMB traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. 31,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,058. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

