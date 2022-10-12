KIMCHI.finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $77,403.27 and approximately $11,780.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. The Reddit community for KIMCHI.finance is https://reddit.com/r/none. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

KIMCHI.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. KIMCHI.finance has a current supply of 0 with 3,000,680,625 in circulation. The last known price of KIMCHI.finance is 0.00002561 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kimchi.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

