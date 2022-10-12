Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.08

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.11. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 3,781 shares.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of -0.17.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 182.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

