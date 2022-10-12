Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases Shares of 53,854 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 296,986 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,094.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 212,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 176.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 321,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 205,496 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 58,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,487. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

