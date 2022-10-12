KittyCake Price Hits $0.0000 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, KittyCake has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. KittyCake has a total market cap of $81,491.93 and $99,381.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051744 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KittyCake

KittyCake’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KittyCake’s official website is kittycaketoken.com. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @kittycaketoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KittyCake

According to CryptoCompare, “KittyCake (KCAKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KittyCake has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KittyCake is 0.00000082 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,250.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kittycaketoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KittyCake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KittyCake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KittyCake using one of the exchanges listed above.

