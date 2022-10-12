Klaytn Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $518.73 million and $27.49 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070189 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10730246 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,493,304 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn (KLAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Klaytn has a current supply of 10,782,297,980.8 with 3,080,399,942.851083 in circulation. The last known price of Klaytn is 0.17232015 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $23,452,415.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klaytn.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

