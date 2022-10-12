Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €10.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €10.30 ($10.51) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of KCO stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €7.51 ($7.66). The company had a trading volume of 229,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($13.78).

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.