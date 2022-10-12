Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.22) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR KCO traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting €7.51 ($7.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market cap of $748.62 million and a PE ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.80 and its 200 day moving average is €9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($13.78).

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.