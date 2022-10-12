KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.18. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 408.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 1,116,127 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,768,000 after buying an additional 752,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $16,751,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

