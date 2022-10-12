Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $13.39. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 56,232 shares traded.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

