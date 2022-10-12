Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $13.39. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 56,232 shares traded.
PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.98.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
