Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 346,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,891. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.