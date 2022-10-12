Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 8,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,317. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

