KUN (KUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $80.00

KUN (KUN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market cap of $7,259.75 and approximately $80.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN token can now be bought for $3.63 or 0.00019013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @kunaexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

According to CryptoCompare, “KUN (KUN) is a cryptocurrency . KUN has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 2,000 in circulation. The last known price of KUN is 3.61008653 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kun.kuna.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.