Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.47

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Kuraray Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.60.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

