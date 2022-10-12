Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.36. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,608. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Landstar System by 94.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

