Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,933.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $71,663,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,273. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

