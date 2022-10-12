Latitude Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 541,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

