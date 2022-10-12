Latitude Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,074 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,078,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.