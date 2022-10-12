Latitude Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 1,151,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,294,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

