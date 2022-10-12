Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.43. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $177.14.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

