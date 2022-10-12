Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 6,552 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

RWK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,382. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

