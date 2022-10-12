Lattice Token Market Cap Achieves $15.89 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $15.89 million and $32,948.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 tokens. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @latticeexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lattice Token (LTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lattice Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 28,653,895.88 in circulation. The last known price of Lattice Token is 0.5534675 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $38,167.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lattice.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

