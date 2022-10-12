LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 18 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 9,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $739.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,247. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $658.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

