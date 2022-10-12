LCM Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 250,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. 1,002,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,969,418. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

