LCX (LCX) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

LCX (LCX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One LCX token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market cap of $40.43 million and approximately $817,699.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LCX

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX (LCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. LCX has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 771,584,751.326629 in circulation. The last known price of LCX is 0.05110766 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $1,005,105.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lcx.com.”

