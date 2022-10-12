Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after acquiring an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

