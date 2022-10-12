Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 113.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.