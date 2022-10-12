Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Corteva by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 83,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 263,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $16,548,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.