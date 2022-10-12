Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

