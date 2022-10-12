Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

