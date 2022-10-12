Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

