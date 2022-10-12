Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,057 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.