Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 558,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

