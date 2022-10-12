Lemond Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $139,550.00 (LEMD)

Lemond (LEMD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Lemond has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Lemond has a total market cap of $139,550.00 and approximately $33,937.00 worth of Lemond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lemond token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051617 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lemond Token Profile

Lemond’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. Lemond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Lemond’s official message board is lemondfinance.medium.com. Lemond’s official website is www.lemond.money. Lemond’s official Twitter account is @lemondfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lemond Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemond (LEMD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lemond has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lemond is 0.00010645 USD and is down -15.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $50,595.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lemond.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lemond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lemond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lemond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

