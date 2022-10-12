Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading Down 1.8%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.65 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09). Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.79 ($0.09).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.80.

