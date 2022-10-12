LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LHC Group

LHC Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $8,382,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 10,500.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi grew its stake in LHC Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 200,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at $514,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

