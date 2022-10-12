LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.
LHC Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LHC Group
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Featured Stories
