Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $19.68

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.68, but opened at $20.58. Li Auto shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 272,568 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Li Auto Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Li Auto by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 188,828 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

See Also

