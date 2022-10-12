Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 29,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,700. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

