LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Trading 1.6% Higher

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 84,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,004% from the average session volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of LifeWorks to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada, the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions segment offers a care model which includes a clinical model through employee and family assistance programs, and a digital model, which includes LifeWorks total wellbeing platform, LifeWorks iCBT guided services, absence and disability management solutions, and workers' compensation programs.

