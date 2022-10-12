Lightstreams Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $131,097.33 and approximately $42.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.65 or 1.00002361 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,408,133 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams (PHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Lightstreams has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 46,209,883.787426 in circulation. The last known price of Lightstreams is 0.00266973 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightstreams.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

