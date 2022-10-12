Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LNC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. 22,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,141. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

